On-Air
Lexington Morning News with Jack Pattie
Live with Lee
Kruser and Krew
Larry Glover Live
Red Eye Radio
Mark Levin
News
CNN News
Contests
Podcasts
Community Events
Sweet Deals
Our Non-Profits
Games
Search
Meryl Streep gets Political at Golden Globes
Posted on
January 9, 2017
Headlines
‘Dumpster Fire’ Is the American Dialect Society’s 2016 Word of the Year | TIME
Welcome to JCN – Judicial Crisis Network
Star Wars: Episode VIII, Blade Runner 2049, And Alien: Covenant Voted By Film Critics Nationwide As
2017’s Best & Worst Cities for an Active Lifestyle | WalletHub®
Fayette County School Early Dismissals – LEX18.com | Continuous News and StormTracker Weather
Getting through winter cold can be stressful for farm animals | UK College of Agriculture News
2017’s Best & Worst Cities for Jobs | WalletHub®
States With the Worst Winters & Cold Winter Weather Forecasts – Thrillist
Charles Manson Temporarily Out of Prison, Hospitalized | TMZ.com
Incoming Fredrick Douglass High Students To Pick Their Mascot – LEX18.com | Continuous News and StormTracker Weather
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities