Congratulations to:

Kent Masterson Brown and Roger Rehm Cowden of Lexington, both appointed to the Kentucky Film Commission.

Theresa Danielle Thomas of Lexington, appointed to the Kentucky Office for the Blind State Rehabilitation Council.

Sharone Renee Mofield-Boswell and Carla Tipton Pleasant of Lexington, and Michael Edwin Marshall and John Taylor Thompson of Georgetown. They’ve been named to the Kentucky Advisory Countil for Gifted and Talented Education.