The Lexington Center Corporation (LCC) and the University of Kentucky have agreed in principle to a new 15-year lease at Rupp Arena. The new lease will begin at the expiration of the existing lease.

The agreement, outlined in a letter of intent signed this week by LCC and UK officials, will ensure that the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team plays at Rupp through the 2033 season. The current lease expires at the end of the 2018 season.