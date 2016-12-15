Lexington Waste Collection Holiday Schedule

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pick-up on Mondays and Fridays will be impacted by the holiday collection schedule. Monday customers will be serviced the Wednesday following the holiday, and Friday customers will be serviced the Wednesday preceding the holiday.

Those impacted by the holiday schedule should place their carts out on Tuesday after 4 p.m. to ensure collection on their Wednesday makeup day.

Holiday: Date Observed: Service Date: Christmas Eve Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 Wed. Dec. 21, 2016 Christmas Day Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 Wed. Dec. 28, 2016 New Year’s Day Monday, January 2, 2017 Wed. Jan. 4, 2017

Residents with city waste collection can dispose of their Christmas tree by placing it on the curb the evening before their regular collection day. All decorations, ornaments and lights must be removed. Natural trees will be taken to the city’s composting facility where they will be converted into mulch. Artificial trees will be sent to the landfill or can be donated to Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Tree collection will start Tuesday, Dec. 27 and will run through January 27. Natural wreathes, garland and gourds may be placed in the gray yard waste cart.

Fayette County residents can recycle holiday lights, computers, televisions and small appliances at the City’s Electronic Recycling Center located at 1306 Versailles Road. Learn more at www.LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen. These items should never be placed in the blue recycling cart, as they can damage sorting equipment.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices, along with the Recycling Center, Electronics Recycling Center and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, will be closed on the following holidays, as well as on the dates they are observed (noted above): Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For more information on holiday waste disposal, contact LexCall at 3-1-1 or (859) 425-2255.